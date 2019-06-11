As part of the CFL on TSN Fantasy preview, analysts Henry Burris and Davis Sanchez, and host Rod Smith make some fantasy sleeper picks ahead of the season.

Henry Burris: I have to go with R.J. Harris. I have to show some love to the Ottawa Redblacks. To me Harris is that next guy to step into the fold there. Dominique Davis and him, they have a great relationship that dates back to last season. And just to see the growth of that kid throughout the entire year: he was targeted early, targeted often, and even more so towards the latter part of the season. He’s a great budget pickup in the $3,000 range. He’s a guy that’s going to get you a lot of yards but even more importantly, a lot of touchdowns.

R.J. Harris Stats Rec Yds TD Cost 49 697 2 $4,176

Davis Sanchez: My budget pick is ‘Swerve.’ That’s Kyran Moore. We watched him in the pre-season and liked what we saw. Even last year we saw glimpses from Moore. As a former defensive back I look at trying to handle this guy. He’s got some shake to him, he’s tough to handle, and he looks like he’s emerging as possibly the No. 1 or No. 2 target for Zach Collaros. So at $4,300, Moore is my budget pick.

Kyran Moore Stats Rec Yds TD Cost 32 475 1 $4,350

Rod Smith: OK follow me here: he’s got big play capability; didn’t do much last year, that’s for sure; his name has been bandied around a lot but he goes and joins Mike Reilly in BC; and he costs only $3,028. Can I sell you on Duron Carter? I’m buying Carter this week.