Derek Taylor and Chris Schultz reveal their best buy and buyer beware picks for the Eastern and Western Semi-Finals.

Best Buy

Chris Schultz: Saskatchewan Roughriders RB Cameron Marshall. I think right now he’s the best running back the Roughriders have. In the last two games, back-to-back, 30 carries, 210 yards, 7.0 average yards per carry.

If you look at all the top running backs – Alex Green, Andrew Harris, Tyrell Sutton, and Cameron Marshall – Marshall is the least expensive. I know they have Tre Mason and Marcus Thigpen, and they’re elements in the offence, but if I’m going to take a running back in this game to surprise and have an outstanding performance, it’s Cameron Marshall.

Derek Taylor: Hamilton Tiger-Cats RB Alex Green. In that same line of thinking, Hamilton is down so many receivers. The question is in a $30,000 salary cap now, can you pay $9,400 for one running back? That will be an interesting debate come Saturday.

Buyer Beware

Schultz: BC Lions QB Travis Lulay. I’ve kind of lost faith in him because when I look at the overall season, you have to go all the way back to Week 6 in a game against the Ottawa Redblacks where he had 325 yards passing, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. After that, he’s been average. And also, the intensity of the Tiger-Cats’ defence. I think the two defences at home - the Ticats and Roughriders - will be suppressing and quarterbacks will struggle.

Taylor: Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Matt Nichols and Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Zach Collaros. Collaros is not really a fantasy option at all, he does not throw for touchdowns. And Nichols has not had the season I think the Blue Bombers expected and they are against a pressure defence in the Roughriders.