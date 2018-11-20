The Canadian Football League has quietly fined Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson for his comments about the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that were caught on camera during Sunday's Western Final, according to a report from TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Hearing that the CFL has quietly fined Calgary head coach Dave Dickenson for comments about the @Wpg_BlueBombers that went to air during Sunday’s Western Final. Dickenson apologized on Monday. #CFL #Stamps #GreyCup2018 — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) November 20, 2018

Television cameras caught an emotional Dickenson yelling at officials about some calls, and then saying "(expletive) Canadian." Dickenson apologized for the comments Monday.