2h ago
CFL fines Stamps' Dickenson for comments
TSN.ca Staff
Dickenson on 'Canadian' remark on live mic: 'I regret saying it...lesson learned'
The Canadian Football League has quietly fined Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson for his comments about the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that were caught on camera during Sunday's Western Final, according to a report from TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.
Television cameras caught an emotional Dickenson yelling at officials about some calls, and then saying "(expletive) Canadian." Dickenson apologized for the comments Monday.