'We want to play so bad': Als Wieneke hopeful for a CFL season

The Canadian Football League's focus for returning to play is Winnipeg as a hub city, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor confirmed.

Naylor added that it is not a done deal and there is still a lot of work to be done before any agreement.

"Not a done deal, and still needs agreement with province, players, feds, and broadcaster (TSN)," Naylor reported. "Lots of hurdles to clear still and lots could change."

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie has said the earliest the campaign would begin is early September, but has also added a cancelled season remains possible.

The 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin in early June, with the 108th Grey Cup to be played on Sunday, November 22. The league postponed the start of the season until at least September back in May due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.​