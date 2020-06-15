The CFL football operations cap will be reduced from $2.588 million to $2 million for the 2021 season, according to TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor.

Naylor reports that coaches around the CFL were informed of the upcoming reduction today. Additionally, as part of next season's cap reduction, team coaching staffs will be reduced from 11 personnel down to nine.

Naylor's report comes as the CFL continues to attempt to savage the 2020 season that has yet to commence because of the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie told TSN that he's still hopeful that the league will be able play some amount of games this year. His comments, however, did not sit well with the league's players' union, which claims to be frustrated with the level of communication it has had, or lack thereof, with the CFL about potentially playing games in 2020.

The 2020 CFL season was originally scheduled to begin in May.