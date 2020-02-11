CFL Free Agency opens today at Noon et/9am pt. TSN.ca has you covered with all the latest news and reports.

Laing to the Redblacks

Canadian defensive lineman Cleyon Laing is going to the Ottawa Redblacks, according to TSN's Davis Sanchez, noting he is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the CFL, American or Canadian.

Hearing Cleyon Laing is going to #Redblacks. One of the best interior lineman in CFl American or Canadian — SanchezDavis2 (@DavisSanchez) February 11, 2020

Laing has spent the past three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, and finished last year with 27 tackles and seven sacks. The 29-year-old has 144 tackles and 33 sacks in 89 regular season games in the CFL over seven seasons, six spent with the Argos. Laing played one game with the Redblacks in 2016.

Linebacker market

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor updated the linebacker market ahead of free agency opening at Noon et/9am pt.

The Edmonton Eskimos had interest in Solomon Elimimian, who re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and may no close in on former Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Justin Tuggle, according to Naylor, who added Eskimos linebacker Larry Dean may head east to the Tiger-Cats or Ottawa Redblacks. Dean played three seasons for the Tiger-Cats from 2016-18.

The Edmonton Eskimos had interest in Solomon Elimimian, who re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and may no close in on former Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Justin Tuggle, according to Naylor, who added Eskimos linebacker Larry Dean may head east to the Tiger-Cats or Ottawa Redblacks. Dean played three seasons for the Tiger-Cats from 2016-18.

Elimimian re-signs with Roughriders

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported veteran linebacker Solomon Elimimian has re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, just hours before he was scheduled to hit free agency.

Elimimian had a strong first season in Saskatchewan last year, being named a West Division All-Star after recording 88 tackles and four sacks in 15 games.

The veteran linebacker spent the first nine seasons of his CFL career with the BC Lions. The 2014 Most Outstanding Player has 833 tackles, 33 sacks, and eight interceptions in 133 career games played.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Elimimian's one-year deal will pay him $155K in hard money with incentives that could bring it up to $163.5K.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Elimimian's one-year deal will pay him $155K in hard money with incentives that could bring it up to $163.5K.

Stampeders notes

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Calgary Stampeders linebacker Cory Greenwood may go to the market today, and wide receiver Juwan Brescacin has no deal in place as of yet.

Redblacks re-sign Brown, Evans

The Ottawa Redblacks announced Tuesday morning they have re-signed pending free agents linebacker Kevin Brown and defensive back Randall Evans.

Brown had 42 tackles and an interception in 15 games for the Redblacks last season. Evans had 56 tackles in 17 games for the Redblacks last season.