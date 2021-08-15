The CFL is implementing new protocols for players and coaches who are fully vaccinated, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

The protocols, which are effective as of Sunday, include not having to wear masks outdoors and being able to participate in some outdoor and indoor activities such as going out to eat at restaurants with other fully vaccinated teammates, family and friends.

Furthermore, Naylor notes that teams who are 85 per cent fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks outdoors at all. They will also allow unvaccinated and vaccinated personnel to eat together at private hotel banquet rooms on the road.

However, Naylor points out that no teams have reached the 85 per cent mark in the CFL as of Friday.