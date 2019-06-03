CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the league is in exclusive conversations with one group vying to own the Montreal Alouettes, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

"Our governors are confident this is a group that could do amazing things with the team," Ambrosie said.

The league announced on Friday they had bought the team from previous owner Bob Wetenhall, who had owned the team since 1997. The league also said at the time they had been involved in day-to-day operations with the Alouettes recently.

Montreal businessmen Vince Guzzo and Clifford Starke, and a group led by former Alouettes player Eric Lapointe, had been reported over the past couple weeks as interested in potentially purchasing the Alouettes. However, Guzzo put his interest in the team on hold while Starke and Lapointe's group are no longer in the running.