CFL Inside The Numbers: Exploring A Troubling Trend For The Elks Entering Week 2

Redblacks cap Week 1 in CFL with thrilling finish, Argos ride defence to win over Stamps

The only red zone interception of Week 1 in the CFL provided a classic TSN Turning Point.

The Edmonton Elks led the Ottawa Redblacks 12-9, with the ball and a chance to extend their lead to two scores in the fourth quarter.

With a first and 10 on the Redblacks’ 15-yard line, Trevor Harris’ pass to Shai Ross was bobbled, then scooped up in stride by veteran ball hawk Abdul Kanneh, who took it back to the house for a game-changing pick-six.

The 102-yard interception return touchdown was the second-longest in Ottawa’s franchise history.

It gave the underdogs a 16-12 lead – one that they would never relinquish.

What should have been a knockout punch for Edmonton in the 4th quarter instead left them trailing by four despite not giving up an offensive touchdown.

Harris and the Elks would get their shot at redemption.

Trailing by four with the ball at the Ottawa 31 and 20 seconds left on the clock, Harris had the opportunity to take at least a couple of shots at the end zone for a potential winning score.

On the ensuing play, Harris dumped it off to James Wilder Jr., who took it to the Redblacks’ 17-yard line before he was pushed out of bounds.

That 12-yard gain took 13 seconds off the clock.

Edmonton was left with just seven seconds for one final shot at the end zone.

On the game’s final play, Harris dumped it off to fullback James Tuck, who took it 16 yards before being brought down at the one-yard line as time expired.

The Elks didn’t take a single shot at the end zone on that final drive, and Ottawa only barely managed to hang on for the victory.

Were Edmonton’s red zone issues an aberration, or were they part of a larger, troubling trend that has plagued Harris since joining the Green and Gold?

The numbers tell the story.

Of the 11 quarterbacks that had 20-plus red zone opportunities in 2019, Harris ranked dead-last with just 4.24 points scored per trip.

He was also tied for most red zone turnovers committed with four.

Trevor Harris in the red zone with Edmonton:

2019: 38 trips (18 TDs, 12 FGs, 6 team turnovers, 1 time expired, 1 kneel down)

2021: 3 trips for 3 points (FG, INT, time expired / minus-4 point differential)

Harris and the Elks have struggled to convert red zone opportunities into touchdowns dating back to the start of the 2019 season.

That’s something to keep in mind heading into Week 2, with Edmonton giving up more than a field goal as a 3.5-point favourite against the Montreal Alouettes.

Nathan vs. Goliath

In Week 1, Nathan Rourke became the second-youngest Canadian quarterback to make his first career start in CFL History* (23 years, 74 days).

After battling it out against the Riders in the hostile environment of Mosaic Stadium, Rourke is now faced with another daunting task in Week 2.

Beating Bo Levi Mitchell in Calgary.

Make no mistake, Bo and the Stamps let their season opener slip away against a tough Toronto team.

Fortunately for Calgary, Bo has a knack for bouncing back.

Mitchell’s career record following a loss: 15-3 (this includes a pair of playoff wins after losing his regular season finale in 2014 & 2017)

He’s never started 0-2.

The Stampeders are a combined 9-2 straight up versus BC over the last four seasons.

Calgary also went a combined 14-4 at home over the previous two seasons.

After a disappointing loss in their opener, the Stampeders have an excellent opportunity to bounce back at home in Week 2.

Calgary opened as a 6.5-point favourite.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if that number grows before kickoff.

*Ottawa Rough Riders legend Russ Jackson holds the record (22 years, 89 days at the time of his 1st start on Oct. 25, 1958)

