The 2021 CFL season is coming full circle with Sunday’s Grey Cup rematch between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The familiar foes squared off in the season opener, and the Blue Bombers defence quickly let their presence be known in a dominant 19-6 win on home turf.

Fast forward four months, and these teams are the only two left standing after the three-down game returned to play following the cancellation of the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Winnipeg defence this season has rightly earned the label of being historically great. Their 13.4 points allowed per game was the fewest by a CFL team in 51 years!

And closing out games has become a point of pride for the Blue and Gold.

Including last week’s Western Final, the Bombers have posted a fourth quarter shutout in 11 of 15 games this season.

The strength of the defence also happens to own a unique distinction.

Jackson Jeffcoat and Willie Jefferson are the first pair of defensive ends in Bombers history to be named Division All-Stars in the same season.

That dynamic duo combined for 16 sacks and seven forced fumbles and are sure to wreak havoc on the Ticats offensive line this Sunday.

For The W’s

Since Zach Collaros took the reins as Winnipeg’s starting QB late in 2019, the 2021 Most Outstanding Player nominee has been brilliant.

Collaros has a 16-2 record in 18 starts with the Bombers, including a perfect 4-0 mark in the postseason.

On the other side of the field, Dane Evans will have to be perfect once again for the hometown Ticats to have a chance in this one.

Evans went 16-for-16 in the Eastern Final against the Toronto Argonauts, setting a new playoff record for most attempts with a 100 per cent completion rate.

By stark contrast, the Bombers struggled mightily to maintain possession in the Western Final with an uncharacteristic six turnovers against the Riders.

And despite all of those errors, they still won the game by four points!

Taking care of the ball will be a priority for Winnipeg on Sunday and it appears the weather won’t be a factor in this championship tilt.

Déjà Blue

History is also on the side of the Bombers.

In the previous two occasions where they won back-to-back Grey Cups, each time both victories were against the Ticats (1958-59 and 1961-62).

Expect history to repeat itself for a third time as the Bombers aim to close out an outstanding season with an exclamation point.

The Predictions: Winnipeg -3 and Hamilton under 20.5 points

Kenny Lawler is the first Blue Bomber to lead the CFL in receiving yards since the great Milt Stegall in 2002. As Collaros’ unquestioned No. 1 target, Lawler averaged 4.9 catches and 78 yards per game this year. Ride with the receiving king and take the overs with confidence.

The Prop Picks: Kenny Lawler Over 4 catches and over 58.5 receiving yards

