Every week our TSN CFL stats guru Jon Perlberg takes a deep dive Inside The Numbers to give bettors an edge. This week, he takes a closer look at how the Calgary Stampeders are primed to pick up an important two points in the nation’s capital on Friday night.

Two points up on the BC Lions for the final playoff spot in the West Division, the Calgary Stampeders have a lot to play for tonight in the nation’s capital.

Veteran QB Bo Levi Mitchell is on the verge of hitting another milestone on Friday night and needs only 14 more passing yards to reach 30,000 in his illustrious career.

The current holder of the best winning percentage of all-time at .781 with a record of 81-22-2, Mitchell is set to capture his 82nd victory tonight against the Redblacks.

While the numbers haven’t been pretty so far this season for Mitchell (Seven TD passes vs. 13 interceptions), he has managed to scrape together a respectable record of 4-4 as the Stamps' starting QB.

On the other side of the football, Ottawa has had another season to forget.

The Redblacks come into this contest on a four-game losing streak and have only won two of their last 22 games going back to the 2019 season.

To make matters worse, Ottawa QBs have combined for just 13 TD passes to 31 interceptions and the team has lost by an average of 17.9 points over that span.

Relieving GM Marcel Desjardins of his duties earlier this week allows the club to immediately start building towards the future and to regain the faith of the fanbase as well.

Unfortunately, there are still three games left to play this season and now a trio of injuries to the Redblacks defence will pose additional problems this week.

Veteran starters Sherrod Baltimore, Antoine Pruneau and Don Unamba are all out of the lineup tonight with various ailments.

As a result, take the Stamps to ride into the win column and cover the double digit spread with comfort.

The Prediction: Calgary -10.5

Fantasy Watch: Kurleigh Gittens Jr., TOR vs. BC

The former Laurier Golden Hawk has quickly become the Argos' top receiving threat, reaching the 100-yard plateau for the first time in his career in back-to-back games. Over those two contests, Gittens caught 15 of 17 targets for 221 yards and averaged an impressive 18.6 fantasy points. With McLeod Bethel-Thompson now heralded as the undisputed No. 1 QB in Toronto, expect his chemistry with the talented CFL sophomore to flourish in the weeks to come.