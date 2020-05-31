Sharks' Kane discusses how athletes can come together to help end racism in America

The Canadian Football League issued a statement Sunday condemning racism.

"Just as we celebrate diversity, we in the Canadian Football League condemn racism in all of its forms, silent and systemic or blatant and violent," the statement read. "In particular, no person should fear for his or her freedom, safety, or life because of the colour of his or her skin."

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie also took to Twitter Sunday to add some thoughts alongside the statement.

"As we watch events unfold in the US this weekend, the CFL has issued a statement condemning racism," Ambrosie said. "It's also important to acknowledge our country has its own problems with race and our league's history is far from perfect, even if it is marked by many firsts for black athletes and coaches.

"I cannot pretend, coming from a place of privilege, to understand what it feels like for those whose lives are marked by the racism they must face every day. But I can stand with them. And I always will."

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats also released statements on Sunday.

