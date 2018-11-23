Due to logistical challenges, the CFL is now targeting the 2020 season for when they hope to play CFL games in Mexico, commissioner Randy Ambrosie said Friday.

2020 is now the target for a #CFL game in Mexico. With the leagues desire to have a draft schedule in place in late Dec & the feeling that the players should be involved in the process, just too many logistical challenges to get it done for 2019. Ambrose: “do it right, not fast” — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 23, 2018

The CFL and Mexico’s Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional (LFA) signed a letter of intent on Friday that will have them work together on various projects, including possible games in Mexico in the future.

“This is the first step towards increasing the CFL’s international footprint and we are happy to take that step with our friends at the LFA,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

The original plan was to have games in Mexico by next year.

Ambrosie met with LFA officials last month to discuss ways the two leagues might work together to develop players and grow the game globally.

Ambrosie’s trip to Mexico followed recent presentations to both the league’s presidents and board of governors about what he calls CFL 2.0, a vision for the league that includes “global” players from emerging football nations as part of the CFL, while Canadian players could be sent abroad for development opportunities.

The Mexican league, which consists of eight teams, will begin its fourth season in February, wrapping up with its championship game in May.