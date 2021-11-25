TORONTO (November 25, 2021) – The road to the 108th GREY CUP starts now! CFL ON TSN is home to every snap of the CFL PLAYOFFS, as complete coverage of the Eastern and Western Semi-Finals begins this Sunday, Nov. 28. The doubleheader kicks off with the Eastern Semi-Final: Montreal Alouettes @ Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 12 noon ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, followed by the Western Semi-Final: Calgary Stampeders @ Saskatchewan Roughriders at 4:30 p.m. ET. TSN’s complete CFL PLAYOFFS broadcast schedule is available here, with complete French-language coverage available on RDS.

The CFL ON TSN panel provides fans with in-depth analysis with a live, 60-minute pre-game show on Sunday, Nov. 28 beginning at 12 noon ET on TSN, featuring host Kate Beirness alongside analysts Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, and Davis Sanchez in the CFL ON TSN studio, and James Duthie and Jim Barker on-site at Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan. In addition, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor joins the pre-game live from Tim Hortons Field. The Eastern Semi-Final is led by play-by-play commentator Rod Smith and game analyst Duane Forde on the call, with Matthew Scianitti reporting from the sidelines.

TSN then heads west as CFL Insider Farhan Lalji is live from Regina, joining Duthie, Barker, and the in-studio CFL ON TSN panel for pre-game coverage of the Western Semi-Final beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Dustin Neilson delivers the call alongside game analyst Glen Suitor, with Sara Orlesky reporting from the sidelines.

