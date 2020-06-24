The CFL on TSN crew will reveal their second All-Time Team Friday on CFL2020 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

CFL2020 started their series of all-time rosters last week with the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The all-time rosters will include one head coach, 12 offensive players, 12 defensive players, and three special teamers, as well as notable franchise icons as the foundational players. There will also be a minimum seven national players and at least one player from the current roster on the team.

Two members of the team’s current squad made the list amongst multiple-time CFL All-Stars Brandon Banks, Ted Laurent, Simoni Lawrence, and Delvin Breaux.

Banks was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player last season after leading the league in receiving with 112 receptions for 1,550 yards and 13 touchdowns. Also a star on special teams throughout his time with the Ticats, Banks was named the 2015 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and has two CFL All-Star nods on offence and two on special teams.

Laurent has spent the past six seasons with the Tiger-Cats, earning East Division All-Star nods in four of them and league All-Star nods in two.

Lawrence, a Ticat the past seven seasons and the team’s all-time leader in tackles with 527, is also a four-time East Division All-Star and two-time league All-Star, and was the East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player last season.

Breaux has spent four seasons with the Ticats (2013-14, 2018-Present), with his tenure split by a successful stint in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. The lockdown cornerback has earned three East Division All-Star nods and two league honours.

All four players have been key contributors to the team’s recent run of success, helping Hamilton to three Grey Cup appearances in the past seven seasons.

The Ticats’ triumphant run in the 1960s, when they won three Grey Cups in a five-year span from 1963-67, is also well represented on the all-time roster. More than a half dozen members that were part of all three Grey Cup wins made the list while another four who were part of at least one Grey Cup during that span were included as well.

See the full list unveiled Friday on CFL2020.