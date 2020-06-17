The CFL on TSN crew will reveal their Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ All-Time team Friday on CFL2020.

Watch CFL2020 Friday at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt on TSN1, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.

The all-time rosters will include one head coach, 12 offensive players, 12 defensive players, and three special teamers, as well as notable franchise icons as the foundational players. There will also be a minimum seven national players and at least one player from the current roster on the team.

Two members of last year’s Grey Cup-winning squad made the list amongst Most Outstanding Defensive Player Willie Jefferson, league rushing leader Andrew Harris, and CFL All-Star and two-time Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Stanley Bryant.

While last season was Jefferson’s first in Winnipeg, the 29-year-old was dominant in 2019, finishing with a career-high 12 sacks and a record 16 pass knockdowns by a defensive lineman.

And while Harris has so far played four seasons with his hometown Blue Bombers, he’s been named a West Division All-Star in all four of them, a league All-Star in three, and the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017.

Bryant, meanwhile, has been in Winnipeg for the past five seasons and has three league All-Star nods to go along with his two top lineman awards with the Bombers, but will face stiff competition for inclusion from a number of Canadian Football Hall of Famers along the offensive line.

Winnipeg’s triumphant run in the late 1950s to early 1960s, when the team captured four Grey Cups in five seasons, is also well represented on the All-Time roster with more than a handful of selections.

And a few Bombers among the league’s all-time leaders at their positions were also locks to make the roster, including the CFL on TSN’s own Milt Stegall, who has the most career touchdowns in the CFL with 147, and is second all-time in receiving yards with 15,153.