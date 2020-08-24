Ottawa Redblacks punter Richie Leone is opting out of his Canadian Football League contract in hopes of landing an NFL opportunity according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

"Could provide value on a PR as not many have handled punts, FGs and KOs at the pro level," Lalji wrote on Twitter.

Leone spent the first two seasons of his CFL career with the BC Lions before joining the Redblacks in 2018.

The 28-year-old has played in 71 games over the past four seasons.