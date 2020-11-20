CFL staying optimistic about a 2021 season, but not guaranteeing anything

The Canadian Football League released a schedule for the 2021 season, calling it a 'comeback' schedule.

The schedule features a full slate of games with the season kicking off June 10th with a Grey Cup rematch between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and concluding with the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton on November 21.

"We’re looking forward to hosting our comeback season in our stadiums, in front of our fans,” commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a team release.

“With this schedule, we’re signalling that we’re looking forward with optimism to playing in 2021.”

Other highlights include an additional divisional match-up per team, a full slate of classic match-ups on Labour Day Weekend, and Thanksgiving football returning on October 11.

“As we look forward to a new season, we are encouraged by the reports about vaccines, treatments and rapid testing in the news. We will continue to work with our local public health authorities in 2021. We thank our fans, partners and broadcasters for their continuing support and look forward to enjoying great Canadian football with them.”

The full schedule can be seen here.

More details to come.