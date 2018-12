The Canadian Football League is returning to Atlantic Canada in the regular season next year.

The CFL released the 2019 schedule on Thursday, highlighted by the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts facing off in Atlantic Canada in a Week 11 matchup on Sunday, Aug. 25.

It will be the first game in Atlantic Canada since 2013.

The regular season kicks off with the return of Thursday Night Football as the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on June 13, followed by a Week 1 Grey Cup rematch between the Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 15.

The Edmonton Eskimos host the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 14, and the BC Lions host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second half of a Saturday doubleheader to close out the first week of the regular season.

The Argonauts will have a bye in Week 1 before opening their regular season in Week 2 at home against the rival Tiger-Cats on June 22.

The Labour Day Classics come in Week 12, with the Roughriders hosting the Blue Bombers Sunday, Sept. 1, before the Tiger-Cats host the Argos and Stampeders host the Eskimos on Labour Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

The Banjo Bowl follows the next week, Week 13, when the Bombers play host to the Roughriders in a rematch on September 7.

The playoffs start Sunday, Nov. 10, with the East and West Semi-Final. The East and West Final will be played on Sunday, Nov. 17 before the 107th Grey Cup goes in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 24.



Week 1

Thursday, June 13 Saskatchewan at Hamilton 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt

Friday, June 14 Montreal at Edmonton 9pm et/6pm pt

Saturday, June 15 Ottawa at Calgary 7pm et/4pm pt

Saturday, June 15 Winnipeg at BC 10pm et/7pm pt

Week 2

Thursday, June 20 Saskatchewan at Ottawa 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt

Friday, June 21 BC at Edmonton 9pm et/6pm pt

Saturday, June 22 Hamilton at Toronto 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 3

Thursday, June 27 Edmonton at Winnipeg 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt

Friday, June 28 Montreal at Hamilton 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt

Saturday, June 29 BC at Calgary 7pm et/4pm pt

Monday, July 1 Toronto at Saskatchewan 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 4

Thursday, July 4 Hamilton at Montreal 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt

Friday, July 5 Winnipeg at Ottawa 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt

Saturday, July 6 BC at Toronto 7pm et/4pm pt

Saturday, July 6 Calgary at Saskatchewan 10pm et/7pm pt

Week 5

Thursday, July 11 Edmonton at BC 10pm et/7pm pt

Friday, July 12 Toronto at Winnipeg 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt

Saturday, July 13 Montreal at Ottawa 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, July 13 Calgary at Hamilton 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 6

Thursday, July 18 Toronto at Calgary 9pm et/6pm pt

Friday, July 19 Ottawa at Winnipeg 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt

Saturday, July 20 Edmonton at Montreal 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, July 20 BC at Saskatchewan 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 7

Thursday, July 25 Calgary at Ottawa 7pm et/4pm pt

Thursday, July 25 Toronto at Edmonton 9:30pm et/6:30pm pt

Friday, July 26 Winnipeg at Hamilton 7pm et/4pm pt

Saturday, July 27 Saskatchewan at BC 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 8

Thursday, August 1 Winnipeg at Toronto 7pm et/4pm pt

Thursday, August 1 Hamilton at Saskatchewan 9:30pm et/6:30pm pt

Friday, August 2 Ottawa at Montreal 7pm et/4pm pt

Saturday, August 3 Edmonton at Calgary 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 9

Thursday, August 8 Calgary at Winnipeg 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt

Friday, August 9 Saskatchewan at Montreal 7pm et/4pm pt

Friday, August 9 Ottawa at Edmonton 10pm et/7pm pt

Saturday, August 10 BC at Hamilton 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 10

Thursday, August 15 BC at Winnipeg 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt

Friday, August 16 Edmonton at Toronto 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt

Saturday, August 17 Hamilton at Ottawa 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, August 17 Montreal at Calgary 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 11

Friday, August 23 Winnipeg at Edmonton 9pm et/6pm pt

Saturday, August 24 Ottawa at Saskatchewan 7pm et/4pm pt

Saturday, August 24 Hamilton at BC 10pm et/7pm pt

Sunday, August 25 Montreal at Toronto 6:30pm et/3:30pm pt

Week 12

Sunday, September 1 Winnipeg at Saskatchewan 3pm et/Noon pt

Monday, September 2 Toronto at Hamilton 1pm et/10am pt

Monday, September 2 Edmonton at Calgary 4:30pm et/1:30pm pt

Week 13

Friday, September 6 BC at Montreal 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt

Saturday, September 7 Toronto at Ottawa 1pm et/10am pt

Saturday, September 7 Saskatchewan at Winnipeg 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, September 7 Calgary at Edmonton 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 14

Friday, September 13 Ottawa at BC 10pm et/7pm pt

Saturday, September 14 Hamilton at Calgary 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, September 14 Montreal at Saskatchewan 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 15

Friday, September 20 Calgary at Toronto 7pm et/4pm pt

Friday, September 20 Hamilton at Edmonton 9:30pm et/6:30pm pt

Saturday, September 21 Winnipeg at Montreal 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, September 21 BC at Ottawa 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 16

Friday, September 27 Hamilton at Winnipeg 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt

Saturday, September 28 Edmonton at Ottawa 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, September 28 Saskatchewan at Toronto 7pm et/4pm pt

Saturday, September 28 Montreal at BC 10pm et/7pm pt

Week 17

Friday, October 4 Edmonton at Hamilton 7pm et/4pm pt

Saturday, October 5 Calgary at Montreal 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, October 5 Winnipeg at Saskatchewan 7pm et/4pm pt

Saturday, October 5 Toronto at BC 10pm et/7pm pt

Week 18

Friday, October 11 Ottawa at Toronto 7pm et/4pm pt

Friday, October 11 Saskatchewan at Calgary 9:30pm et/6:30pm pt

Saturday, October 12 Montreal at Winnipeg 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, October 12 BC at Edmonton 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 19

Friday, October 18 Toronto at Montreal 7pm et/4pm pt

Friday, October 18 Saskatchewan at BC 10pm et/7pm pt

Saturday, October 19 Ottawa at Hamilton 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, October 19 Winnipeg at Calgary 7pm et/1pm pt

Week 20

Friday, October 25 Calgary at Winnipeg 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt

Saturday, October 26 Hamilton at Montreal 1pm et/10am pt

Saturday, October 26 Ottawa at Toronto 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, October 26 Saskatchewan at Edmonton 7pm et/4pm pt

Week 21

Friday, November 1 Montreal at Ottawa 7pm et/4pm pt

Saturday, November 2 Edmonton at Saskatchewan 4pm et/1pm pt

Saturday, November 2 Toronto at Hamilton 7pm et/4pm pt

Saturday, November 2 Calgary at BC 10pm et/7pm pt

Playoffs

Sunday, November 10 East Semi-Final 1pm et/10am pt

Sunday, November 10 West Semi-Final 4:30pm et/1:30pm pt

Sunday, November 17 East Final 1pm et/10am pt

Sunday, November 17 West Final 4:30pm et/1:30pm pt

Sunday, November 24 107th Grey Cup 6pm et/3pm pt