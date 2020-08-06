Naylor on 2020 season: 'Right now, it's third and long for the CFL'

The Canadian Football League has not yet reached a decision whether or not to play the 2020 season as of Thursday evening according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The @CFL did not reach a decision today on play or no-play for 2020 season. More work being done, including ongoing conversations with government. Officials say they aware that players and fans want certainty and are working to achieve that. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 6, 2020

Couple more @CFL notes — League and PA have quietly been working through CBA issues, so that most are resolved or close. Federal government loan aid would also require approval of CFL’s border/bubble model which substitutes for 14-day quarantine in Canada. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 6, 2020

Naylor adds there is more work being done, including ongoing conversations with the government. Officials say they are aware that players want certainty and are working to achieve that.

Naylor reports the league and the Players' Association have quietly been working through collective bargaining agreement issues, most of which are resolved or closed. Any potential federal government loan aid would require approval of the CFL's border/bubble model which substitutes for a 14-day quarantine once crossing into Canada.

If the CFL is to have a 2020 season, the league has previously stated it will be played in Winnipeg in a hub city/bubble environment format to further decrease the risk of possible COVID-19 transmission.

The season was originally supposed to begin in mid-June before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back play indefinitely.