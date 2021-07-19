The following transactions were made ahead of Monday's 10pm et deadline, which required CFL teams to get to 75 players (excluding non-counters). The Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts have yet to announce their cuts.

(A) American player (N) National player (G) Global player

BC Lions release:

QB D’Angelo Fulford (A)

LB Kendall Futrell (A)

DB Damon Hayes (A)

DL Bryant Jones (A)

WR Shane Leatherbury (A)

WR Tim Lukas (A)

DB Ben Minaker (N)

DL Lewis Neal (A)

WR Devin Phelps (A)

RB Andrew Pocrnic (N)

LB Noah Robinson (N)

DB Isiah Swann (A)



Calgary Stampeders release:

WR George Campbell (A)

K/P Gerard Laws (G)

DL Kalil Morris (A)

WR Bernard Reedy (A)

LB Darrell Williams (A)



Edmonton Elks release:

OL Kwabena Asare (N)

DL Tevaughn Grant (A)

DL Deonte Holden (A)

DL Mat Boesen (A)

DL Chei Hill (A)

RB Marvin Kinsey JR. (A)

WR Jerry Louie-McGee (A)

WR Shakeir Ryan (A)

WR Rodney Smith (A)

LB Ethan Aguayo (A)

LB Antonio Jones-Davis (A)



Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Sign:

OL Jordan Murray (A)

DE Jalen Bates (A)

DL Marshall Esokpunwu (N)

Release:

DB Maurice Carnell IV (A)

DB Jomon Dotson (A)

OL Jaelin Fisher (A)

Add to Suspended List:

WR Emmanuel Butler (A)

DE Valentin Gnahoua (G)



Ottawa Redblacks release:

OL Kai Absheer (A)

DL James Crawford (A)

DL Johnny Dwight (A)

DB Denzel Johnson (A)

DB Jocquez Kalili (A)

WR Marvelle Ross (A)

WR Shannon Smith (A)

LB Lakiem Williams (A)

OL Daniel Omara (N)



Toronto Argonauts

Sign:

RB D.J. Foster



Winnipeg Blue Bombers release:

QB Dalton Sneed (A)

DB Clifton Duck (A)

WR Alonzo Russell (A)

WR C.J. Worton (A)

DL Justin Alexandre (A)

DL David Kenney (A)

LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas (A)

LB Otha Peters (A)

DB Raekwon Williams (A)

OL Kevin Lawrence (A)