CFL to investigate events following the conclusion of East Final

The Canadian Football League will investigate events that took place immediately following the East Division Final between the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sunday at BMO Field, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The @CFL and @TorontoArgos sorting through the events at end-of-game yesterday. With a full investigation and interviews of those involved, plus consulting @CFLPA and with Grey Cup travel today, we are at least a day away from any announcement of discipline.#CFL #Argos — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 6, 2021

Following Hamilton's 27-19 win over Toronto, cell phone video captured a brawl between Ticats fans and members of the Argonauts.

It is unclear what led to the alteration in the concourse of BMO Field.

Additionally, video captured Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson shoving a cameraman following the loss.

Naylor adds that any announcement of discipline won't happen until Tuesday at the earliest.