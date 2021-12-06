The Canadian Football League will investigate events that took place immediately following the East Division Final between the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sunday at BMO Field, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor. 

Following Hamilton's 27-19 win over Toronto, cell phone video captured a brawl between Ticats fans and members of the Argonauts.

It is unclear what led to the alteration in the concourse of BMO Field. 

Additionally, video captured Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson shoving a cameraman following the loss. 

Naylor adds that any announcement of discipline won't happen until Tuesday at the earliest.