TORONTO (November 21, 2019) – As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats prepare to clash in Calgary this Sunday, Nov. 24 to become the 107th Grey Cup champions, the Canadian Football League (CFL), TSN, and RDS have announced a long-term extension of their partnership.

TSN and RDS will continue to receive exclusive Canadian broadcast and digital media rights in all languages to all pre-season, regular season, and playoff games, as well as exclusive radio rights in all languages.

“To us, this is by far the best partnership in Canadian sport – one built on trust, respect and a shared love of the great game of Canadian football,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the CFL. “Our league’s growth strategy, CFL 2.0, is about expansion, innovation, and literally taking on the world. We are thrilled to reach an agreement that allows us to look to the future as we continue to grow with our loyal and committed partners at TSN and RDS by our sides every step of the way.”

“As one of our biggest and most iconic sports properties, the CFL has become synonymous with TSN and RDS. The league is built upon a rich history and a dynamic on-field product that’s beloved by millions of passionate fans across the country,” said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales and Marketing, Bell Media, and President of TSN. “We are very excited to work with Randy and his entire team on their forward-thinking CFL 2.0 vision, and to continue to shine the national spotlight on this amazing league across TSN platforms for years to come.”

Prior to the Grey Cup, which consistently ranks as one of the most-watched sports broadcasts on Canadian television, the 2019 CFL season on TSN and RDS has reached more than 15 million Canadian viewers, or 41% of the country’s population.

CFL games have aired on TSN since 1986, and on RDS since 1989. The two networks became the league’s exclusive broadcasters in 2008. The new extended agreement will see the CFL, TSN, and RDS continue to develop their signature properties, including THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL in the summer, FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL throughout the regular season, and featured games on Saturday nights.