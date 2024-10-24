The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed kicker Marc Liegghio to a two-year contract extension on Thursday. keeping him with the team through the 2026 season.

The Woodbrige, Ont. native has made 39 of 44 field goals this season and is 37 of 38 on extra point attempts.

Over four CFL seasons with the Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Liegghio has converted 117 of 138 field goal attempts, with a career-long of 55 yards, hit for the second time this year.

The 27-year-old was named the Tiger-Cats Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for 2024.