The provision in the CFL's collective bargaining agreement that restricts rookie Canadians to three-year contracts at, or slightly above, the league minimum $65,000 (Cdb.) per season remains unsolved according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Hearing that the issue around Canadians with NFL experience being subject to CFL rookie 🇨🇦 salary cap (the @TorontoArgos/TJ Jones case) remains unresolved. CFLPA did not accept league’s proposed amendment. It’s expected more discussion between the league and the CFLPA on this. — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) March 3, 2020

The CFLPA did not accept the league's proposed ammendment on the provision and it's expected more discussion between the league and CFLPA will take place.

The current CBA, signed last spring by the CFL and the CFLPA, is potentially blocking some of the best Canadian players from playing in the league.

As it currently stands, rookie Canadian players can only sign three-year contracts for around the league minimum salary per season.

The issue arose because the Toronto Argonauts are trying to sign Canadian-born wide receiver T.J. Jones, a veteran of five NFL seasons. Jones was never drafted in the CFL, because he wouldn’t have been granted Canadian status in his draft year, but is still subject to the rookie contract rules despite being a proven commodity.

The #CFLPA understands that it’s good for the @cfl to have the best available 🇨🇦 talent in the league, including @IamTJ_Jones, so an alternate amendment is being presented. #Argos remain optimistic that a solution will be reached soon. https://t.co/vmeHvbwqgZ — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) March 3, 2020

Jones accepted an offer of $200,000 per season from the Argos last month, despite receiving multiple offers from NFL teams. All of that is now on hold.

“After speaking with the CFL and CFLPA leadership, it’s clear to me that rookie minimums were never meant to apply to Canadian players coming back from the NFL,” said Jones’ agent Rob Fry. “It is in all parties’ interests that Canadian players coming back from the NFL – who are not professional rookies – have the ability to garner their market value in the CFL. Otherwise, the reality is there won’t be any Canadian players with NFL experience in the CFL.”