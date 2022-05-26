CFLPA voting on new tentative agreement with CFL on Thursday

The CFL and CFLPA have come to a new tentative collective bargaining agreement. The players are voting on the deal Thursday evening, the league has confirmed.

This is the second agreement the Players' Association will vote on, after rejecting the tentative agreement that had been reached by the league and the CFLPA on Monday.

The two sides were engaged in lengthy discussions earlier on Thursday, with TSN's Farhan Lalji adding that the CFLPA would be unlikely to strike if the leagues latest proposal was not put to a vote.

According to Lalji. here are the CBA ratio adjustments in the new deal:

Rolling ratio (Nationalized Americans can play up to 49% of snaps): 2 in 2023.

The CFL has the right to move it to 3 in 2024 if they believe it is working.

The two teams with the most number of Canadian snaps in any given season will be given an extra 2nd round pick.

The deal also includes a ratification bonus of $1.25 million.