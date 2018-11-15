The Canadian Football League Players’ Association released a statement Thursday, saying they hope the recent attention given to player safety can lead to more player representation on the league’s rules committee.

“We’d like to think that the recent attention given to player safety can prompt a change for the better,” CFLPA executive director Brian Ramsay said in a statement.

“However, it’s what is not being talked about that concerns our members. If the league and team management were really serious about improving player safety, they would agree with our long-held complaint that the league’s eleven-person rules committee has only one player representative. The other ten are all appointed by league management.”

Ramsay’s statement went on to say the rules committee can impact player safety, so players should have an equal voice in that process.

“That committee should and does have the power to set the rules and standards that have a direct impact on player safety. Moreover, players should have an equal voice on that committee. Currently, that isn’t happening, which only raises questions in our minds about the real priority given to player safety.

“We plan to continue to press the league for real change when it comes to player safety. Whether it’s having an equal voice on the safety committee or ensuring that teams take full responsibility for the care and rehabilitation of injured players, players deserve better from the teams that employ them. I’m sure all would agree: we have to make sure there is a system in place to take care of players,” Ramsay concluded.

Player safety concerns have been raised lately in light of recent helmet-to-helmet hits on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterbacks Zach Collaros and Brandon Bridge. There was no flag thrown on either hit and Collaros wasn’t taken out of the game by the concussion spotter after he was hit.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said both incidents were not handled correctly by the league.