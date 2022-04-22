Hudon scores twice as Crunch dump Senators

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Max Lagace made 27 saves for the shutout as the Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators 6-0 in American Hockey League play Friday night.

Charles Hudon scored twice for the hometown Crunch. Anthony Richard, Riley Nash, Gabriel Fortier and Gemel Smith added singles.

Mads Sogaard and Mitch Gillam split goaltending duties for the Senators. Sogaard made 21 saves and Gillam had 13 stops.

