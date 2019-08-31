SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Charles Leclerc took the third pole position of his promising career on Saturday, comfortably ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel in a dominant Belgian Grand Prix so far for Ferrari.

Leclerc beat his own leading time to finish .748 seconds clear of Vettel and .763 ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Valtteri Bottas was .896 behind in fourth.

After mangling his Mercedes in practice, Hamilton almost had another incident when he narrowly avoided bumping into his teammate Bottas.

Ferrari secured a 1-2 in all three practice sessions and all three sections of qualifying, boosting hopes of a first win this season and first since former driver Kimi Raikkonen's success at the U.S. GP last October.

Vettel's last win was on this track last year. There have been 20 GPs without one since for the four-time Formula One champion.

___

