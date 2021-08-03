A return to Stamford Bridge doesn't appear to be in the cards for Romelu Lukaku right now.

BBC Sport reports that Inter has rejected a £85 million bid for the Belgium striker from Chelsea. The offer was also said to include Spain left-back Marcos Alonso as part of the package.

Lukaku, 28, made 10 Premier League appearances while under contract with the Blues from 2011 to 2014.

Chelsea is intent on adding to its attacking corps with a deal for Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland looking increasingly unlike during the current transfer window with Borussia Dortmund unwilling to sell.

A native of Antwerp, Lukaku joined the Nerazzurri in 2019 from Manchester United in a £73 million move. His 24 league goals last season played a large part in Inter capturing its first Scudetto since 2010.

Lukaku's 113 Premier League goals, scored across eight seasons with Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and United, are 20th all-time in league history.