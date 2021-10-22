The Chicago Bears placed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID list on Friday, head coach Matt Nagy announced. Graham will not play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joins teammates Robert Quinn and Damien Williams on the reserve list.

The 34-year-old has been targeted just three times this season, hauling in one pass for 11 yards. Over his 12 year career with the Bears, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers, Graham has 700 receptions for 8,350 yards and 82 touchdowns.