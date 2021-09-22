Fields to get first career start against Browns

Justin Fields is QB No.1 for now.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed on Wednesday that the rookie pivot get his first career start at quarterback on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Bears' HC Matt Nagy made the announcement that Justin Fields is Chicago's starting QB with the idea to clear out any distractions and speculation about the issue. "We're ready to attack this thing moving forward," Nagy said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2021

"We're ready to attack this thing moving forward," Nagy said.

Fields, 22, entered last Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears when Andy Dalton, who started the team's first two games, exited with a non-contact knee injury. The 33-year-old Dalton briefly returned, but left again and Fields played the entirety of the second half.

The 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of OSU, Fields threw for 60 yards on 6-for-13 passing with an interception. He also rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries.

On Tuesday, Nagy indicated that a healthy Dalton would still be the team's starter.