Greer reacts to Wims' sucker-punch, reveals how he would have reacted to cheap shot

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims has been suspended two games for New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the helmet on Sunday.

Javon Wims of the Chicago Bears has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules. pic.twitter.com/hkNaN6aEpc — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 2, 2020

The incident occurred at the 9:11 mark of the third quarter. Wims approached Gardner-Johnson , who was not covering him on the play, and sucker punched him in the side of the helmet before following up with an open hand palm strike.

Wims was ejected from the game for his actions and has been suspended without pay.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Wims will appeal his suspension.