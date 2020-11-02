46m ago
Bears' Wims banned two games for punches
Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims has been suspended two games for New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the helmet on Sunday. Wims was ejected from the game for his actions and has been suspended without pay.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident occurred at the 9:11 mark of the third quarter. Wims approached Gardner-Johnson , who was not covering him on the play, and sucker punched him in the side of the helmet before following up with an open hand palm strike.
Wims was ejected from the game for his actions and has been suspended without pay.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Wims will appeal his suspension.