The Chicago Fire have confirmed a positive COVID-19 case, the team announced on Friday.

The Fire lost their first match after the MLS is Back tournament to the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Thursday. The player who tested positive was not part of the travelling party that played to a 3-0 against FC Cincinnati on Thursday.

"Upon receipt of the initial positive result, the player, who is asymptomatic, self-isolated under a strict and detailed protocol," the team said in a statement. "The player, who was not a member of the team’s travel delegation yesterday to Columbus, Ohio, will remain in isolation until medically cleared and will be monitored by the Club’s medical staff and tested daily."

Their next match scheduled for Tuesday against FC Cincinnati will still take place.