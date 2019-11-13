The Chicago Fire have dismissed head coach Veljko Paunovic after four seasons, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Fire finished eighth in the Eastern Conference this past season and missed the playoffs for a second straight year and sixth time in seven seasons.

“Four years ago, Pauno and the staff accepted a challenge to help establish a football culture at the Fire,” club president and general manager Nelson Rodriguez said in a statement. “Their efforts helped revitalize the Club with a competitive spirit and a dedication to always putting football first. Pauno and his staff were relentless in their devotion to the Club and for that we are immeasurably thankful.”

Paunovic's assistant coaches and backroom staff were also let go.

The 42-year-old Serbian led the Fire to the playoffs in 2017 and also took the club to the semi-finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2016 and 2018.

A striker and midfielder in his playing days, Paunovic spent time with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Hannover, Rubin Kazan and Partizan.

His final season as a player was spent in MLS in 2011 with Philadelphia Union.