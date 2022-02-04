Xherdan Shaqiri's future appears to be in Major League Soccer.

Tom Bogert reports the Chicago Fire are close to an agreement with Lyon for the transfer of the 30-year-old Switzerland midfielder.

BREAKING: Chicago Fire and Lyon are finalizing a deal for midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri per source. Deal not 100% done but close.



Shaqiri, 30, has 100 caps with Swiss national team. Previously with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. pic.twitter.com/o55K8uWAmp — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 4, 2022

Bogert notes the deal is not done, but is approaching finalization.

Shaqiri is currently in his first season with the Ligue 1 side. He's made 11 league appearances, scoring twice.

Capped 100 times by Switzerland, Shaqiri has won league titles at Basel, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Shaqiri has also won a pair of Champions League crowns.

The Fire currently has one Designated Player under contract in the form of Paraguay midfielder Gaston Gimenez.