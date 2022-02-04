1h ago
Report: Shaqiri close to joining Fire
Xherdan Shaqiri's future appears to be in Major League Soccer. Tom Bogert reports the Chicago Fire are close to an agreement with Lyon for the transfer of the 30-year-old Switzerland midfielder.
TSN.ca Staff
Xherdan Shaqiri's future appears to be in Major League Soccer.
Tom Bogert reports the Chicago Fire are close to an agreement with Lyon for the transfer of the 30-year-old Switzerland midfielder.
Bogert notes the deal is not done, but is approaching finalization.
Shaqiri is currently in his first season with the Ligue 1 side. He's made 11 league appearances, scoring twice.
Capped 100 times by Switzerland, Shaqiri has won league titles at Basel, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Shaqiri has also won a pair of Champions League crowns.
The Fire currently has one Designated Player under contract in the form of Paraguay midfielder Gaston Gimenez.