Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif suffered a fractured fibula during Kansas City's 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, head coach Andy Reid announced.

He is expected to return at some point this year, per Reid.

Duvernay-Tardif was injured late in the fourth quarter and stayed down for a while before being helped off the field by the training staff.

The Chiefs will be forced to make a decision in the coming days whether to put him on the injured reserve list or not. Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston also left the game with an injury.

Kansas City (5-0) will be back in action against the New England Patriots next Sunday night.