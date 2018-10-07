2h ago
Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif fractures fibula
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif suffered a fractured fibula during Kansas City's 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, head coach Andy Reid announced.
He is expected to return at some point this year, per Reid.
Duvernay-Tardif was injured late in the fourth quarter and stayed down for a while before being helped off the field by the training staff.
The Chiefs will be forced to make a decision in the coming days whether to put him on the injured reserve list or not. Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston also left the game with an injury.
Kansas City (5-0) will be back in action against the New England Patriots next Sunday night.