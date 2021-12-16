1h ago
CHL announces 2021-22 TSN regular season broadcast schedule
The Canadian Hockey League announced today that 10 games from the 2021-22 regular season schedule will be televised by TSN as part of the CHL’s new multi-platform, multi-year broadcast rights partnership.
“We are very excited to be launching the CHL on TSN in January which will tie very nicely to their coverage of our CHL talent at the World Juniors,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “For many communities in the CHL, Friday nights at the rink are a tradition and we couldn’t be happier that TSN is honouring that tradition by focusing their regular season coverage on Friday nights.”
The broadcast schedule begins with a double-header set for Friday, January 14:
National Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TSN Network
|Friday, January 7, 2022
|Sherbrooke Phoenix at Charlottetown Islanders
|6:30pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Thursday, January 13, 2022
|Guelph Storm at Windsor Spitfires
|7:30pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Sudbury Wolves at Kingston Frontenacs
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Prince George Cougars at Vancouver Giants
|10pm
|TSN
|Thursday, January 20, 2022
|Quebec Remparts at Saint John Sea Dogs
|6pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Friday, January 21, 2022
|Regina Pats at Brandon Wheat Kings
|8pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, January 25, 2022
|Prince Albert Raiders at Regina Pats
|8pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Friday, January 28, 2022
|Acadie-Bathurst Titan at Drummondville Voltigeurs
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Wednesday, February 2, 2022
|CHL Top Prospects Game
|7pm
|TSN
|Thursday, February 3, 2022
|Kingston Frontenacs at Barrie Colts
|7:30pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|Kamloops Blazers at Vancouver Giants
|10:30pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, February 8, 2022
|Regina Pats at Edmonton Oiler Kings
|1pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|London Knights at Kitchener Rangers
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, February 13, 2022
|Hamilton Bulldogs at Kingston Frontenacs
|2pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Sherbrooke Phoenix at Rimouski Oceanic
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Monday, February 21, 2022
|Winnipeg ICE at Edmonton Oil Kings
|4pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Friday, February 25, 2022
|Oshawa Generals at Kingston Frontenacs
|7pm
|TSN
|Sunday, February 27, 2022
|Saint John Sea Dogs at Moncton Wildcats
|3pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Friday, March 4, 2022
|TBA
|TBA
|TSN
|Tuesday, March 8, 2022
|Prince George Cougars at Kamloops Blazers
|10pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Friday, March 11, 2022
|Shawinigan Cataractes at Victoriaville Tigres
|7pm
|TSN
|Sunday, March 13, 2022
|London Knights at Sarnia Sting
|2pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Thursday, March 24, 2022
|Red Deer Rebels at Calgary Hitmen
|9pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Sunday, March 27, 2022
|Halifax Mooseheads at Saint John Sea Dogs
|2pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
|Friday, April 1, 2022
|Winnipeg ICE at Regina Pats
|8pm
|TSN.ca/TSN App
National Broadcast Schedule - Playoffs
|Date
|League
|Time (ET)
|TSN Network
|TBD
|OHL Championship - Game 3
|TBD
|TSN
|TBD
|OHL Championship - Game 4
|TBD
|TSN
|TBD
|OHL Championship - Game 5
|TBD
|TSN
|TBD
|QMJHL Championship - Game 3
|TBD
|TSN
|TBD
|QMJHL Championship - Game 4
|TBD
|TSN
|TBD
|QMJHL Championship - Game 5
|TBD
|TSN
|TBD
|WHL Championship - Game 3
|TBD
|TSN
|TBD
|WHL Championship - Game 4
|TBD
|TSN
|TBD
|WHL Championship - Game 5
|TBD
|TSN
|Saturday, June 4, 2022
|Memorial Cup - Game 1
|7pm
|TSN
|Sunday, June 5, 2022
|Memorial Cup - Game 2
|4pm
|TSN
|Monday, June 6, 2022
|Memorial Cup - Game 3
|7pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|Memorial Cup - Game 4
|7pm
|TSN
|Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|Memorial Cup - Game 5
|7pm
|TSN
|Thursday, June 9, 2022
|Memorial Cup - Game 6
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Memorial Cup - Tiebreaker
|7pm
|TSN
|Saturday, June 11, 2022
|Memorial Cup - Semi-final
|7pm
|TSN
|Monday, June 13, 2022
|Memorial Cup Final
|7pm
|TSN
*An additional game will be broadcasted Friday, March 4, with the game time and opponents announced at a later date. Note that all games and scheduled times are subject to change.
Among the highlights, the CHL on TSN schedule is highlighted by Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright under the spotlight twice ahead of his projected first-overall selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, while other must-see moments include the Regina Pats and 2023 NHL Draft favourite Connor Bedard facing off against the Brandon Wheat Kings on January 21 at 8 p.m. ET and a showdown between the Shawinigan Cataractes and the QMJHL’s defending President Cup champion Victoriaville Tigres to close out the regular season broadcast schedule. All games are also available for live streaming via TSN.ca and the TSN App.
“We’re thrilled to showcase the many emerging talents competing in the CHL,” said Paul Graham, Executive Producer, TSN. “Our partnership with the CHL provides Canadians across the country a chance to cheer on the next generation of hockey’s elite. We’re very excited for puck drop on TSN and RDS.”
As the official broadcast partner of the Canadian Hockey League, TSN is home for CHL national events including the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Feb. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN and RDS, live from Kitchener, Ont., as well as select playoff coverage, and the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia hosted by the Saint John Sea Dogs in June 2022.