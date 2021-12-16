The Canadian Hockey League announced today that 10 games from the 2021-22 regular season schedule will be televised by TSN as part of the CHL’s new multi-platform, multi-year broadcast rights partnership.

“We are very excited to be launching the CHL on TSN in January which will tie very nicely to their coverage of our CHL talent at the World Juniors,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “For many communities in the CHL, Friday nights at the rink are a tradition and we couldn’t be happier that TSN is honouring that tradition by focusing their regular season coverage on Friday nights.”

The broadcast schedule begins with a double-header set for Friday, January 14:

National Broadcast Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) TSN Network Friday, January 7, 2022 Sherbrooke Phoenix at Charlottetown Islanders 6:30pm TSN.ca/TSN App Thursday, January 13, 2022 Guelph Storm at Windsor Spitfires 7:30pm TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, January 14, 2022 Sudbury Wolves at Kingston Frontenacs 7:30pm TSN Friday, January 14, 2022 Prince George Cougars at Vancouver Giants 10pm TSN Thursday, January 20, 2022 Quebec Remparts at Saint John Sea Dogs 6pm TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, January 21, 2022 Regina Pats at Brandon Wheat Kings 8pm TSN Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Prince Albert Raiders at Regina Pats 8pm TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, January 28, 2022 Acadie-Bathurst Titan at Drummondville Voltigeurs 7:30pm TSN Wednesday, February 2, 2022 CHL Top Prospects Game 7pm TSN Thursday, February 3, 2022 Kingston Frontenacs at Barrie Colts 7:30pm TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, February 4, 2022 Kamloops Blazers at Vancouver Giants 10:30pm TSN Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Regina Pats at Edmonton Oiler Kings 1pm TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, February 11, 2022 London Knights at Kitchener Rangers 7:30pm TSN Sunday, February 13, 2022 Hamilton Bulldogs at Kingston Frontenacs 2pm TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, February 18, 2022 Sherbrooke Phoenix at Rimouski Oceanic 7:30pm TSN Monday, February 21, 2022 Winnipeg ICE at Edmonton Oil Kings 4pm TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, February 25, 2022 Oshawa Generals at Kingston Frontenacs 7pm TSN Sunday, February 27, 2022 Saint John Sea Dogs at Moncton Wildcats 3pm TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, March 4, 2022 TBA TBA TSN Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Prince George Cougars at Kamloops Blazers 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, March 11, 2022 Shawinigan Cataractes at Victoriaville Tigres 7pm TSN Sunday, March 13, 2022 London Knights at Sarnia Sting 2pm TSN.ca/TSN App Thursday, March 24, 2022 Red Deer Rebels at Calgary Hitmen 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Sunday, March 27, 2022 Halifax Mooseheads at Saint John Sea Dogs 2pm TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, April 1, 2022 Winnipeg ICE at Regina Pats 8pm TSN.ca/TSN App

National Broadcast Schedule - Playoffs Date League Time (ET) TSN Network TBD OHL Championship - Game 3 TBD TSN TBD OHL Championship - Game 4 TBD TSN TBD OHL Championship - Game 5 TBD TSN TBD QMJHL Championship - Game 3 TBD TSN TBD QMJHL Championship - Game 4 TBD TSN TBD QMJHL Championship - Game 5 TBD TSN TBD WHL Championship - Game 3 TBD TSN TBD WHL Championship - Game 4 TBD TSN TBD WHL Championship - Game 5 TBD TSN Saturday, June 4, 2022 Memorial Cup - Game 1 7pm TSN Sunday, June 5, 2022 Memorial Cup - Game 2 4pm TSN Monday, June 6, 2022 Memorial Cup - Game 3 7pm TSN Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Memorial Cup - Game 4 7pm TSN Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Memorial Cup - Game 5 7pm TSN Thursday, June 9, 2022 Memorial Cup - Game 6 7pm TSN Friday, June 10, 2022 Memorial Cup - Tiebreaker 7pm TSN Saturday, June 11, 2022 Memorial Cup - Semi-final 7pm TSN Monday, June 13, 2022 Memorial Cup Final 7pm TSN

*An additional game will be broadcasted Friday, March 4, with the game time and opponents announced at a later date. Note that all games and scheduled times are subject to change.

Among the highlights, the CHL on TSN schedule is highlighted by Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright under the spotlight twice ahead of his projected first-overall selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, while other must-see moments include the Regina Pats and 2023 NHL Draft favourite Connor Bedard facing off against the Brandon Wheat Kings on January 21 at 8 p.m. ET and a showdown between the Shawinigan Cataractes and the QMJHL’s defending President Cup champion Victoriaville Tigres to close out the regular season broadcast schedule. All games are also available for live streaming via TSN.ca and the TSN App.

“We’re thrilled to showcase the many emerging talents competing in the CHL,” said Paul Graham, Executive Producer, TSN. “Our partnership with the CHL provides Canadians across the country a chance to cheer on the next generation of hockey’s elite. We’re very excited for puck drop on TSN and RDS.”

As the official broadcast partner of the Canadian Hockey League, TSN is home for CHL national events including the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Feb. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN and RDS, live from Kitchener, Ont., as well as select playoff coverage, and the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia hosted by the Saint John Sea Dogs in June 2022.