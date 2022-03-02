The Canadian Hockey League condemned Russia’s use of military force in Ukraine and announced the cancellation of the 2022 Canada-Russia series on Wednesday.

A statement from the Canadian Hockey League / Une déclaration de la Ligue canadienne de hockey pic.twitter.com/2o2A3toG1j — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 2, 2022

The CHL said in a release that it supports the measures announced by the International Ice Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada barring Russia and Belarus from international competition.

The league also said that the date and format for the 2022 CHL Import Draft has not yet been determined and will be announced at a later date.