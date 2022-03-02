18m ago
CHL cancels Canada-Russia series, import draft format to be determined
TSN.ca Staff
The Canadian Hockey League condemned Russia’s use of military force in Ukraine and announced the cancellation of the 2022 Canada-Russia series on Wednesday.
The CHL said in a release that it supports the measures announced by the International Ice Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada barring Russia and Belarus from international competition.
The league also said that the date and format for the 2022 CHL Import Draft has not yet been determined and will be announced at a later date.