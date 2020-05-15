CHL settles minimum-wage lawsuits for $30 million The Canadian Hockey League has agreed to pay $30 million to settle three class-action lawsuits filed by current and former players for minimum wage, back pay, and overtime.

Rick Westhead TSN Senior Correspondent Follow|Archive

The Canadian Hockey League has agreed to pay $30 million to settle three class-action lawsuits filed by current and former players for minimum wage, back pay, and overtime.

A settlement was reached in February, said Ted Charney, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. Lawyers’ fees and expenses will come out of the $30 million before it is split up between players.

The CHL and its three leagues have been battling minimum-wage lawsuits since 2014. Current and former players suing the leagues argued the teams are for-profit businesses and that players should enjoy protection under employment rights legislation.

“The settlement recognizes that, as a result of these legislative declarations, there is now no legally recognized obligation for owners to treat players as employees under the employment standards acts presently in effect in the provinces with CHL teams,” the plaintiffs and CHL wrote in a joint statement. “The Defendants maintain that there never was any such obligation.”

“Minutes of settlement” from the Feb. 11 agreement. pic.twitter.com/PZmtl6LO2R — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) May 15, 2020

The CHL responded to the settlement in an open letter Friday afternoon.

“This settlement does not mean that we agree with the plaintiffs. It means that we wanted to end the lawsuits so we could continue to focus on being the best development league in hockey,” the statement reads. “All Canadian provincial governments reviewed the issue of player status and clarified in their legislation that our players are amateur student athletes and not employees covered by minimum wage or employment laws. While this ended the issue going forward, the lawsuits continued to be a distraction and would continue to damage the financial position of our teams by costing millions of dollars in legal fees for five to 10 more years. Millions of dollars that would pay lawyers and add nothing to our player experience or the strength of our teams.

“These lawsuits were settled just prior to the shutdown due to COVID-19. We still have no idea of the final impact this pandemic will have on our teams, players and our fans. We do know that we do not want to spend time on legal wrangling – we need to focus on getting back on the ice in a way that protects our players and fans.”