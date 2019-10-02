AEW Champion Chris Jericho and his partners Santana and Ortiz were victorious over Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in the main event bout of AEW: Dynamite, but it’s what happened after the bell that will resonate in the days and weeks following All Elite Wrestling’s debut weekly show on TSN.

Omega was removed from the bout early as a returning Jon Moxley attacked him from behind and the two brawled into the backstage area of the arena. That fight ended with Moxley putting Omega thorough a glass table, ending his participation in the main event.

Jericho and his partners were eventually able to overwhelm the Young Bucks and earn the victory with the champion landing the final pinfall after hitting a Judas Effect. After the match, the victors continued to fight their outnumbered opponents, before Cody Rhodes ran-in to even up the numbers and make the save.

After his opponent from earlier in the night, Sammy Guevara, came out to get involved, Rhodes’ brother Dustin ran into the ring to once again even up the odds.

The moment was short lived however as former WWE wrestler and undefeated MMA fighter Jake Hager made a surprise AEW debut and joined in on what turned into a one-sided beat down to close the show.

Jake Hager has arrived to #AEW and has made a statement! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BEF08qcJi8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019

Earlier in the night, the first ever AEW Women’s champion was crowned as Riho overcame a size disadvantage to defeat Nyla Rose and become the inaugural title holder.

The new champion hit a suplex from the second rope and running knees to earn the pin and leave Washington, D.C., with the gold.

AEW: Dynamite began with the aforementioned exciting match between Rhodes and Guevara which featured both men hitting high flying moves throughout the action to try and claim the victory.

Guevara at one point pulled Brandi Rhodes, who was ringside for the match, in front of him as Cody tried a dive through the ropes and onto the floor.

Rhodes earned the victory when he got his knees up to block a shooting star press from Guevara.

MJF and PAC were also victorious in their matches on the debut episode of AEW: Dynamite.

