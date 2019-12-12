Jericho tries to recruit Moxley into Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite

After circling each other for two weeks, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley finally came face-to-face in an AEW ring on Dynamite on Wednesday.

Moxley easily dispatched Alex Reynolds to open the show before Jericho, flanked by the Inner Circle, arrived on the scene to confront the number one contender.

With Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager surrounding the ring, Jericho surprised the crowd at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas when he asked Moxley to join his faction, even giving him a T-shirt.

Moxley did not respond to the request as the Inner Circle left the ring.

In the main event, The Young Bucks became the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team titles with a victory over Santana and Ortiz in a Texas Street Fight.

The Inner Circle members, including Guevara, did not waste time taking advantage of the no disqualification rules, attacking their opponents as they made their entrance to the ring.

In the end, the Young Bucks hit a Meltzer Driver on top of chairs in the middle of the ring to earn the pin and put themselves in line for a title match against SCU next week on Dynamite.

Problems continued for Cody as he, along with his partner QT Marshall, were defeated by the Butcher and The Blade in a tag team match.

Following the match, his other adversary and former friend MJF hit the ring to respond to last week’s challenge, saying that he doesn’t want any of the things Cody offered. After lobbing a few insults, MJF agreed to face Cody, but with a few stipulations that will be revealed on New Year’s Day in Jacksonville.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page teamed up to defeat Kip Sabian and Shawn Spears. Big Swole earned a victory over Emi Sakura and Luchasaurus defeated Sammy Guevara.

Jungle Boy will face Le Champion Chris Jericho in a 10 minute non-title match next week and AEW’s next pay-per-view will be Revolution and take place in Chicago on Feb. 29.

The next episode of AEW Dynamite airs next Wednesday, Dec. 18, on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct, live from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.