45m ago
Reports: Chris Jones returning to CFL with Argonauts
Chris Jones is returning to the Canadian Football League, joining the Toronto Argonauts as a defensive coach, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Jones left the Saskatchewan Roughriders as head coach and general manager in January of 2019 to take a job in the NFL as a senior defensive specialist with the Cleveland Browns, a week after signing a one-year contract extension with the Riders.
The Browns parted ways with Jones after one season and he most recently worked as head coach with South Pittsburg High School in Tennessee.The Roughriders posted a 27-27 record in the three seasons with Jones at the helm. In 2018, he led the team to second place in the West Division with a 12-6 record, earning CFL Coach of the Year honours.
Prior to joining the Roughriders, Jones spent two seasons as head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos and led the team to a Grey Cup in 2015.
Jones also worked in various coaching positions with the Argos, Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders.
More to follow.