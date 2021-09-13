Chris Jones is returning to the Canadian Football League, joining the Toronto Argonauts as a defensive coach, according to multiple reports.

Jones left the Saskatchewan Roughriders as head coach and general manager in January of 2019 to take a job in the NFL as a senior defensive specialist with the Cleveland Browns, a week after signing a one-year contract extension with the Riders.

Chris Jones stuns Pirates by announcing resignation as coach, effective immediately https://t.co/6Lnh6uo00F — Stephen Hargis (@StephenHargis) September 13, 2021

The Browns parted ways with Jones after one season and he most recently worked as head coach with South Pittsburg High School in Tennessee.

The Roughriders posted a 27-27 record in the three seasons with Jones at the helm. In 2018, he led the team to second place in the West Division with a 12-6 record, earning CFL Coach of the Year honours.

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Jones spent two seasons as head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos and led the team to a Grey Cup in 2015.

Jones also worked in various coaching positions with the Argos, Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders.

