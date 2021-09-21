How did we get to the point where the Argos needed a new coach?

The Toronto Argonauts hired former Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Chris Jones as a defensive consultant on Tuesday.

The move comes one week after Jones was first rumoured to be joining the Argonauts, who are without two coaches - defensive coordinator Glen Young and defensive backs coach Josh Bell - on leave after Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment implemented a policy requiring all employees not already under a collective bargaining agreement to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jones, 54, left the Riders in 2019 to take a job as a defensive specialist with the Cleveland Browns under head coach Freddie Kitchens. The Browns parted ways with Jones after one season and he most recently worked as head coach with South Pittsburg High School in Tennessee.

Jones confirmed last week he was leaving the school in a quote to a Chattanooga newspaper.

“A position came open in professional football and I was offered the job over the weekend. I haven't slept hardly since that offer came. It's a position that I felt like I couldn't turn down because it's what's best for my family," Jones said.

The Roughriders posted a 27-27 record in the three seasons with Jones at the helm. In 2018, he led the team to second place in the West Division with a 12-6 record, earning CFL Coach of the Year honours.

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Jones spent two seasons as head coach in Edmonton and led the team to a Grey Cup in 2015.

Jones also worked in various coaching positions with the Argos, Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders.