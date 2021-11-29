The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler to their practice squad, the team announced on Monday.

We have released QB Kenji Bahar from the practice squad.



We have added QB Chris Streveler to the practice squad (Practice Squad Exception) and placed DB Kevon Seymour on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/lbQjSGdp8T — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 29, 2021

Streveler was released by the Arizona Cardinals last week after the team added QB Trace McSorley off the Ravens' practice squad.

The 26-year-old appeared in seven games with the Cardinals over two seasons, completing 17 of 25 passes with one touchdown and one interception.

The University of South Dakota product spent two seasons with the Blue Bombers, helping them to a Grey Cup in 2019 before signing with the Cardinals in 2020.

Streveler rushed for 22 touchdowns and threw for 19 more in 35 CFL regular season games in Winnipeg.