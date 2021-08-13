Right tackle Chris Van Zeyl and defensive lineman Ted Laurent are listed on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' depth chart for their game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday in Regina.

Both veterans missed the Ticats' Week 1 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, as Van Zeyl dealt with a thumb injury while Laurent battled a knee ailment. 

However, the Ticats will be without defensive back Tunde Adeleke for the second week in a row.

Following their matchup with the Riders, Hamilton will be off during Week 3 before returning to take on the Montreal Alouettes on Aug. 27.

 

 