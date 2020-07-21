What a quarter-final.

Penalties, phenomenal goalkeeping and upsets were the headliners this past weekend as the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup saw its top three seeds in the North Carolina Courage, Washington Spirit and OL Reign upset by the Portland Thorns, Sky Blue FC and Chicago Red Stars respectively.

Three out of four quarter-final matchups went to penalties after scoreless draws. Prior to this past weekend, only one match in NWSL history had gone to penalties. The Houston Dash edged the Utah Royals 3-2 in penalties while both Sky Blue FC and the Chicago Red Stars took down the Spirit and the Reign 4-3.

Thorns goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, who was the backup all tournament long, made eight saves to shut out the two-time defending champion Courage 1-0. Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was the difference-maker for Sky Blue FC as she held off the higher-seeded Spirit, while Alyssa Naeher kept the Red Stars in the game with seven saves.

The semifinals continue to feature plenty of Canadian talent as Christine Sinclair and the Thorns aim to take down three of her national team teammates on the Dash, while Sheridan looks to remain a game-breaker for Sky Blue FC against the Red Stars.

Semifinal #1 – (4) Houston Dash vs. (8) Portland Thorns

Canadians in action: Christine Sinclair (Thorns), Allysha Chapman (Dash), Sophie Schmidt (Dash), Nichelle Prince (Dash), Maegan Kelly (Dash)

The Thorns are riding high after a big upset win over the Courage where they finally picked up their first win of the tournament.

With a depleted roster, Eckerstrom again will be relied upon heavily going into the semifinal against the Dash. Rookie Morgan Weaver, who was the No. 2 pick in this year’s NWSL Draft, got her first professional goal against the Courage and has continued to grow as an offensive threat.

Captain Christine Sinclair continues to be the one of the main drivers for the Thorns and, at 37, she is heavily relied upon to move their attack forward, especially with Lindsey Horan missing time with injuries, including the second half of the quarter-final.

The Dash played a very rough and tumble game against the Royals. However, their offence continued to struggle to put away chances as they’ve failed to score in three consecutive games. On the bright side, Canadian forward Nichelle Prince had a strong showing in her first start of the tournament against Utah, creating several chances.

Portland has a lot of momentum on their side after taking down the Courage and with Eckerstrom turning in an inspiring performance in the quarters. The Dash have a lot of talent but have struggled to put it together consistently. If the Dash’s best can find their game, they have a chance. But if the Thorns continue to hang around like they did against the Courage, it would not be shocking to see Portland in the final.

*Maegan Kelly has yet to appear in the tournament for the Dash

Semifinal #2 – (6) Chicago Red Stars vs. (7) Sky Blue FC

Canadians in action: Kailen Sheridan (Sky Blue), Evelyne Viens (Sky Blue) Bianca St. Georges (Red Stars)

This match will be a goaltending battle between Naeher and Sheridan. Naeher, who was starter for the World Cup winning United States in 2019, takes on the younger Sheridan, who has been easily been Sky Blue’s best player.

Naeher was the difference for the Red Stars in their quarter-final against OL Reign. The Reign had several good chances but Naeher kept them out. Despite all their talent, Chicago continues to have a hard time putting the ball in the net.

Canadian defender Bianca St. Georges earned herself another start for the Red Stars in the quarter-final, playing the full 90 minutes plus stoppage time. A third-round pick by Chicago in 2019, St. Georges has played some important minutes as a rookie.

Coming into the tournament, Sky Blue was considered to be a team that wasn’t ready to contend this year but the rebuild was on the right track. Thanks to Sheridan’s strong play, Sky Blue has hung around in all their games and refuse to roll over.

On paper, the Red Stars are the more talented team but both squads have mustered just two goals apiece in the tournament. Naeher and Sheridan will determine the outcome of this game. Naeher has the experience of being in high-pressure situations and delivering, but with the way Sheridan has played, Sky Blue can’t be counted out.

*Evelyne Viens appeared in only three minutes in the quarter-final for Sky Blue FC.