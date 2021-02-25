Sinclair leads list of 10 Canadians given allocated status in NWSL this season

Portland Thorns captain Christine Sinclair leads the list of 10 Canadians allocated to the NWSL in 2021.

Allocated players have their salaries paid by Canada Soccer or the U.S. Soccer Federation. There are a total of 32 allocated players this year with the other 22 coming from the U.S.

Chicago Red Stars defender Bianca St. Georges gets allocated status for the first time.

Orlando Pride goalkeeper Erin McLeod and OL Reign midfielder Quinn, who goes by one name, return to allocation status for the first time since 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Canadian defender Shelina Zadorsky, now with England's Tottenham, is no longer allocated.

The 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup will kick off the league’s ninth season on April 9. The NWSL’s 10 teams start their 24-game regular season beginning May 15.

Canada's 2021 NWSL Allocated Players List

Chicago Red Stars: Bianca St. Georges.

Houston Dash: Allysha Chapman, Nichelle Prince, Sophie Schmidt.

Kansas City: Desiree Scott, Diana Matheson.

Orlando Pride: Erin McLeod.

OL Reign: Quinn.

Portland Thorns FC: Christine Sinclair.

Sky Blue FC: Kailen Sheridan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb, 25, 2021