Hubbard becomes 32nd player to rush for 2k

Must See: Canadian Hubbard breaks the 2000-yard mark on the season

It has been quite the season for Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard.

The Canadian became just the 32nd player in NCAA Division I Football history to rush for 2,000 yards in one season.

Hubbard entered the Texas Bowl - a game that can be seen on TSN1/5 - needing 64 yards to join the 2K club, and reached 2,000 rushing yards on a 16-yard rush in the second quarter.

Only one other player in the program's history has rushed for more yards in a season, Barry Sanders (2628) in 1988.

Hubbard was awarded for his breakout season by being named the Big 12 offensive player of year and even got a sniff at a Heisman Trophy nomination.