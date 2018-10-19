The Clevaland Browns traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday and that looks like good news for rookie rusher Nick Chubb.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal was done at least in part to get more playing time for Chubb, who has been impressive in six games since coming into the league out of Georgia.

While he hasn't factored into the receiving game and has only tallied 173 yards on the ground, he's done so on limited carries (16) and is averaging a whopping 10.8 yards per attempt. While he's almost sure to regress on his yards per carry average, it appears that the Browns want to see their second round pick (No. 35 overall) get more touches.

Also competing with Chubb in Cleveland's backfield is four-year veteran Duke Johnson Jr., who has 111 yards on 19 carries. Who becomes the starter after the trade of Hyde remains to be seen.

"There’s nothing else to say. We need to get [Chubb] more chances, but sometimes the game changes, you get behind and you need Duke Johnson out there because that’s what he does well – catch the ball and run it. That’s what you were seeing [last week]. As these games get a little closer, they do not get too far away and we can get up whatever that is, we do need to give Nick Chubb more carries," head coach Hue Jackson said earlier in the week prior to the trade.

The decision to trade Hyde comes after the Browns handed him a heavy workload for the first few games of the season. From Weeks 1 through 4, Hyde carried the ball a total of 83 times and had five touchdowns. His usage declined to 17 carries in Week 5 and 14 last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the season, he's averaging 3.7 yards a carry for a total of 382 yards. How he figures into the running game in Jacksonville depends on the health of starter Leonard Fournette, who has missed all but two games this year with a hamstring issue and is expected to be out again this week. T.J. Yeldon will also see carries in the Jags' backfield.

The Browns will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, who have the fifth-best rushing defence in the league this season in terms of yards per game (84.2).